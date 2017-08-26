A man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace for carrying a knife. Two officers received minor injuries during the arrest. The man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police. Eye witnesses said that the man had been carrying a machete. The Queen was not in residence when the attack outside the palace happened.
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace after attacking two police officers
- August 26, 2017 15:05 IST
