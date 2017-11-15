A man hailing from Arizona claimed that he cleared his sinuses by masturbating.

Skyler disclosed that he was facing sleeplessness because of a blocked nose, so he thought of trying something different to get rid of the problem.

ALSO READ: Sleeping without your underwear can do wonders! Here's how

He revealed his secret to clear a stuffy nose on a TV show called The Doctors. The professionals on the show explained how exactly masturbating helps in clearing sinus temporarily.

Night time allergies were giving Skyler a tough time, leaving him sleep-deprived but his new-found trick of masturbating was helping him get rid of his blocked nose letting him get a sound sleep. He suffers from chronic sinus infections which usually cause nasal obstruction, congestion and postnasal discharge, Daily Mail reported, as per say.

ALSO READ: BIZARRE: How a rare condition got a US woman pregnant while she was already pregnant

Reconstructive surgeon Dr Andrew Ordon examined Skyler's nose with the help of a camera and found the nasal congestion.

The doctors explained that masturbation leads to orgasm which results in contraction of muscles across our body and nose as well, and this eases the sinus temporarily in both men and women.

ALSO READ: Woman uses own vaginal fluid to attract men, and the creepy trick works!

"When a man reaches his climax there is a sudden form of adrenaline that's making his penis exert semen," Urologist Dr Aaron Spitz and author of The Penis Book elucidated as reported by Daily Mail.

"The same reaction also causes tiny muscles in the nose to squeeze, shrinking the tissue in the nose and making the blood vessels close up and stop seeping out snot. As that happens the nasal passage opens up clearing congestion and blockage," Spitz added.

ALSO READ: Tipsy couple faces punishment for acting way too 'cheesy' and having sex at Domino's takeaway

"That relief won't last forever but for Skyler it is enough to fall asleep, which may be due to another affect of orgasms. Serotonin is the body's key antidepressant chemical that is released during climax alongside the hormone oxytocin which induces calm and sleep," he added further.

The sleep-inducing hormone Serotonin and cleared nasal congestion is likely to be the key to temporarily solve Skyler's problem and women are likely to have the same effect on them when they get orgasms after self-pleasuring.

ALSO READ: Guys! You could be at a greater risk of cancer because of THIS!

Having sex once or twice a week is associated with greater levels of immunoglobulin A (IgA) -- an antibody that plays an important role in the immune function of mucous membranes. It helps in boosting our immune system and combat flu and cold.