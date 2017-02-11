Mamta Mohandas is a successful South Indian actress, and now the cancer survivor is all set to try her luck in business. The singer-turned-actress has started a new venture that sells organic products to get rid of mosquitoes and other insects.

Also read: Mamta's next is Detroit Crossing

The company, named Anclide Lab, has a range of organic products, including mosquito repellent, pest control product Mr Fly, cockroach killer Gockroach, termite controller Terfive, mites and poultry lice remover Golice and Potheena-Ant to control ants. Its factory is in Kottapuram, Malappuram, Kerala. The company offers 99 percent pure products that are free from pesticides and overuse of chemicals for a healthy atmosphere.

"I wanted to be an entrepreneur as business was always my personal interest. My father was my inspiration as he had told of having a business as a long term support for me. He asked me to do something out of personal interest [translated from Malayalam]," Mamta said about her new business.

The actress follows in the footsteps of many other celebrities, who have also ventured into business apart from continuing their acting profession. The list includes actress Lena, who is also the owner of a physiotherapy and slimming centre, Aakruti, in Kozhikode. Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan has an online clothing business Laksyah, while actor Indrajith Sukumaran's wife and actress Poornima Indrajith has become a successful businesswoman with her fashion boutique, Pranaah.

Mukta is also the owner of a beauty parlour in Kochi, and Jomol (now Gauri) has an online gift portal, Make It Special. Kaniha is the franchisee owner of Med All care Diagnostic Centre in Chennai. Actor Dileep and Nadirshah are co-partners of the restaurant Dhe Puttu, and Asif Ali's food outlet Waffle Street has become a popular hangout in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi.