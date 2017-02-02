The Mollywood industry can always be proud of its superhit comedy and classic entertainers, thanks to the amazing performance of talented comedians and actors, who entertain the audience with their timely dialogues and humour sense. One such talented actor was Cochin Haneefa, who breathed his last exactly seven years ago on February 2 due to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Chennai.

On his seventh death anniversary, Mammootty and Jayaram remembered the versatile actor, with whom they shared the screen space in many superhit Malayalam movies. Both the actors shared Haneefa's photos with a caption "remembering always" on their Facebook page on Thursday.

Born as Salim Ahmed Ghoush, the Kasthooriman actor rose to fame with stage name Cochin Haneefa after making his acting debut in Azhimukham in 1972. Though he started performing villainous roles, he was well recognised for his comedy, and police and serious characters, and had also made a mark in Kollywood and Bollywood in a career spanning 38 years.

Some of the notable roles played by Haneefa include Gangadharan in Punjabi House, Thrivikraman in Meesa Madhavan, Vikraman in CID Moosa, Thomas in Kunjikoonan, Eeyyo in Aniyathipravu, Gunda Bhaskaran in Thilakam, Philipose in Swapnakoodu, Sundareshan in Friends, Dharmendra in Pulivaal Kalyanam, Eldho in Mannar Mathai Speaking, among many others. Apart from acting, Haneefa was also a successful filmmaker, who directed and scripted many hit movies in Malayalam and Tamil, including Aankiliyude Tharattu (1987) and Valtsalyam (1993), among many others.

Haneefa, who bagged the Kerala State Film Award for second Best Actor for his performance in Soothradharan, was survived by his wife Fasila and twin children Safa and Marwa.

Check out how celebrities remember Cochin Haneefa on his 7th death anniversary:

