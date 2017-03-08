While she may not be the first daughter of USA anymore but Malia Obama still throws shade on Ivanka Trump with her rocking style statements. The 18-year-old daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, who is busy pursuing her internship, is subtly delivering classes on how to rock your internship look day after day.

According to Hollywood Life, the teenager sported an Alexander Wang coat with leggings and a cozy sweater as she walked down the street, presumingly headed to work. Malia kept the look rather casual yet presentable. She donned a pair of black leather lace-up boots to finish the look.

Also Read: Thor actor Chris Hemsworth shares adorable pictures of his twins walking hand-in-hand [PHOTOS]

Malia is currently interning at movie producer Harvey Weinstein's company.

#maliaobama A post shared by ⚫️com (@dot.com.sis) on Mar 7, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

This is not the first time she has given us fashion goals. Malia was recently clicked wearing a black bomber jacket paired with black leggings, a white top, black Phillip Lim Moto booties, and a multicolored backpack, Essence reported. She flashed her million dollar smile for the picture.

#maliaobama #formerfirstdaughter A post shared by ⚫️com (@dot.com.sis) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

The youngster is keeping it trendy and simple. No matter what the outfit is, Malia has matched a pair of shoes or boots to complete the perfect look.

E a filha do #obama #maliaobama recentemente entrou na faculdade e também começou um estágio na empresa de cinema weinstein company em NYC! Isso que é garra! A post shared by Diego Shine (@diegoshine) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Wow! #MaliaObama bär #CATboots i Tribeca #potus #obama #kicks A post shared by CATFOOTWEARSWEDEN (@catfootwearsweden) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:34am PST

#MaliaObama photographed last week going to her internship place ??????? A post shared by Influential Personality (@mgenge_23) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:35am PST

@maliaobama looking cool on the first day of her internship. Her crop top would look great at our summer Internship Seminars in Madrid, Spain and Cuba, too! ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• @maliaobama se viste para sus prácticas, ¡su estilo pegaría en verano en Madrid y Cuba también! A post shared by ROOSTERGNN Global News Network (@rooster_gnn) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:59am PST

Malia also taught us how to dress up for a Broadway play. Malia, along with her father Barack, was recently spotted watching a play The Price!, where she wore a simple a navy turtleneck sweater tucked into high-waist black jeans complemented by a pair of black high-top Converse.