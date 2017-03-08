While she may not be the first daughter of USA anymore but Malia Obama still throws shade on Ivanka Trump with her rocking style statements. The 18-year-old daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, who is busy pursuing her internship, is subtly delivering classes on how to rock your internship look day after day.
According to Hollywood Life, the teenager sported an Alexander Wang coat with leggings and a cozy sweater as she walked down the street, presumingly headed to work. Malia kept the look rather casual yet presentable. She donned a pair of black leather lace-up boots to finish the look.
Malia is currently interning at movie producer Harvey Weinstein's company.
Malia heading to work in the rainy morning
This is not the first time she has given us fashion goals. Malia was recently clicked wearing a black bomber jacket paired with black leggings, a white top, black Phillip Lim Moto booties, and a multicolored backpack, Essence reported. She flashed her million dollar smile for the picture.
Malia Obama kickin it in New York!!
The youngster is keeping it trendy and simple. No matter what the outfit is, Malia has matched a pair of shoes or boots to complete the perfect look.
Malia also taught us how to dress up for a Broadway play. Malia, along with her father Barack, was recently spotted watching a play The Price!, where she wore a simple a navy turtleneck sweater tucked into high-waist black jeans complemented by a pair of black high-top Converse.