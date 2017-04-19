Versatile actor Mohanlal has announced the most expensive Indian movie Mahabharata, adapted from the renowned novel Randamoozham, written by MT Vasudevan Nair. While we know Mohanlal plays as Bheem, through whom the whole story is being narrated, the big question arises - who will be roped in to play as Lord Krishna, Kunthi, Dhritharashtra, Duryodhana, Gandhari, Hidumbi, Hanuman, Karna, Yudhistira, Arjun, Draupathi, Drona, and many other pivotal characters of the epic.

Netizens have been suggesting the actors, and the list includes the names of Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Farhaan Akthar, Aamir Khan, Nagarguna, Aishwarya Rai, Sobhana, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayantara, Vidya Balan, Bipasha Basu, Tabu, Remya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Kiccha Sudeep, Ajith Kumar, Prakash Raj, Kajal Aggarwal, Suriya, Junior NTR, Shahid Kapoor, Nazarudeen Shah, Chiranjeevi, Salmaan Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, among many others.

"MT sir's script will also have an explanatory note that gives a complete idea on each character. An international casting agency has been hired, and we are yet to finalise the cast, but definitely some of the best teams in Indian cinema and a couple of surprise cast from Hollywood will also be part of the film. I need actors to be committed to this project for almost two years. As of now, Mammootty has not been approached for any character, though there are few roles that might fit him," [translated from Malayalam] the filmmaker is heard telling RJ Shaan in a radio programme.

Meanwhile, Shrikumar has also commented on his wish list on the actors who would be apt to portray the role of Sri Krishna, and they are none other than Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood young star Mahesh Babu. "Prithviraj is actually a pan India star and should definitely be part of this movie," Shrikumar also added.

When asked what makes Mahabharata the most expensive Indian movie till date, the director has revealed that it is the highest paid script ever for an Indian movie, and the rest goes to rope in the biggies of the entertainment industry and the technical aspects for the dream project. "We are going to have the finest war sequence ever pictured in world cinema," he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Shrikumar has also confirmed that he will be directing another Mohanlal-starrer, titled Odiyan, before Mahabharata. "We will begin by July and go on till September. It is also a challenging thriller, and would be a magical realism thriller movie based on few men who used to dressed up like animals during the 1950's to the 1990s. They can also be called as the first quotation team in Kerala and Mohanlal plays as the last Odiyan in it."

