Forget the magnum opus Baahubali. Now, versatile actor Mohanlal's Mahabharata is all set to become the most expensive movie ever made in India, and it has been making headlines ever since the superstar made an announcement on the Rs 1,000 crore project. While Mohanlal portrays the lead role Bheem, through whom the whole epic is being narrated, the audience are eagerly awaiting to hear announcements on the other cast of the film.

Recently, after director VA Shrikumar Menon expressed his desire to cast Bollywood heart-throb Hrithik Roshan or Telugu star Mahesh Babu for the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharata, International Business Times, India had conducted a poll on April 19 to know whom the audience felt apt to portray the mythological character.

Apart from Hrithik and Mahesh, the names of Shahid Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput were also considered for the same, and within a day of opening the poll, majority of the netizens declared the young Telugu star Mahesh to be the right choice as Lord Krishna. So, director Shrikumar, are you listening?

Though Hrithik was leading the poll in the beginning till Thursday afternoon, Mahesh overtook the position of the Bollywood star during the final four hours of the poll. Out of 1,575 votes on IBTimes Twitter handle, 58% of the netizens have suggested the name of Mahesh, while 36% think Hrithik as the best person for the role. However, Sushant and Shahid are not even considered by the voters, as they have merely 4% and 2% support respectively.

Meanwhile, many of the social media users are also of the opinion that more than Lord Krishna's character, Hrithik might suit well for the roles of Arjuna or Karna in the much awaited flick. However, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, who has been taking a dig at superstar Mohanlal for playing as Bheem in Mahabharata, has also expressed his desire to play the character as he is also from Uttar Pradesh. "I would love to play Role of Krishna in #Mahabharata because he was also from Mathura, UP, like I am from UP [sic]," he tweeted. But seriously, KRK just stop this nonsense.

Here are the responses of the Twitterati on who the right choice for Lord Krishna in Mahabharata movie is:

Who is your pick to play #LordKrishna in @Mohanlal's Rs 1000 crore movie #Mahabharata? — IBTimes India (@ibtimes_india) April 19, 2017

@ibtimes_india @Mohanlal Krishna is charming, tall, lean and has a beautiful & pleasant smile according to the puranas. so, Mahesh is the best option❤️? — RCB❤️❤️❤️ (@TejuBollineni) April 20, 2017

@ibtimes_india @Mohanlal No one can perform as good as Mahesh. Hrithik also very good choice. — ABHI Ane Nenu (@ImAbhiM) April 20, 2017

@ibtimes_india @Mohanlal LORD KRISHNA always has a pleasant smiling face and I think Mahesh Babu fits in the role aptly. Hritik is suitable 4 Arjun/Karn — savitri (@savitriraman) April 20, 2017

@ibtimes_india @Mohanlal My vote goes to my idol @iHrithik. But he is perfectly fit for the role of either Arjuna or Karna. — Kailash Samantaray (@KailashSam1) April 19, 2017

@ibtimes_india @Mohanlal Lord krishna is a cute one.so to compare with krishna is only one fit in this list is mahesh babu. — sagar ghosh (@sagarghosh51) April 20, 2017

@ibtimes_india @Mohanlal consider this , the innocence that Krishna's face should have is what we see in @itsSSR shushant's face. he would be apt for the role — SaUraBh (@sunny1235) April 20, 2017

