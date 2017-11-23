As promised, Xiaomi released the "Made in India" Mi Power Bank 2i series in the country. It comes in two variants — 20,000mAh and 10,000mAh — for Rs 1,499 and Rs 799, respectively.

Both models are available for purchase not just on Mi Store India but also at all Mi Homes in select Indian metros such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune.

The new Power Bank 2i series will also go on sale across Mi Preferred Partner stores and all large format retail partners next month, the company said.

The Mi Power Bank 2i (20,000mAh) sports a candy-bar design language with a premium textured shell for easy grip. It comes with single-port Quick Charge 3.0 support and high-density lithium polymer batteries inside, and houses the dual (5.1V/ 3.6A) USB output feature, meaning users can charge two devices simultaneously.

Depending on the device's capacity, the power bank can charge smartphones and tablets several times over.

The company claims the Mi Power Bank 2i (20,000mAh) can charge the Mi A1 4.3 times, while Apple iPhone 7 or the iPad mini 4 series can be powered up 7.1 times or 2.5 times, respectively.

The 10,000mAh-based Mi Power Bank 2i series comes with a similar structure, but boasts a smoother surface on top having 180-degree ergonomic arc design with an anodised Aluminum alloy case.

Rest of the features are same as the 20,000mAh variant. The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i can charge the Mi A1 up to 2.2 times or the Redmi Note 4 up to 1.5 times.

The Mi Power Bank 2i series is being assembled locally in India. Xiaomi has opened its third manufacturing unit and located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, exclusively for mobile accessories. However, it is managed by Hipad Technologies, which is the main supplier for the company in China.

The new plant has a built-up area of 2.3 lakh square feet and is currently capable of producing seven power bank per minute during operational hours.

Xiaomi has two other assembling units in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, which assemble 95 percent of all Mi and Redmi series phones sold in India. An interesting fact about the two facilities is they have have more than 5,000 employees, of which more than 90 percent are women.

