Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may have been quite disappointed with the setback and the uncertain release of their upcoming magnum opus Padmavati, but the lovebirds will reportedly ring in their New Year together in Sri Lanka to relieve themselves from stress away from all the hullabaloo that transpired in the past few months.

Ranveer Singh, on December 28, was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who together flew off to Sri Lanka. And if the industry grapevine is to be believed, his rumoured ladylove Deepika will soon join him to celebrate the upcoming year away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

Also Read: Will Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh follow Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's footsteps? Surprise wedding on cards?

"The duo intends to stealing some time, and get away from the prying eyes of the paps to go snorkelling," a source close to Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Ranveer and Deepika might have missed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's star-studded second wedding reception in Mumbai on December 26, but the duo never misses a chance to take out some time from their busy schedule for themselves.

Also Read: What? Deepika Padukone dumps Ranveer Singh and secretly marries this guy?

And it wouldn't be wrong to say Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most romantic couples in the B-Town, though they never admitted that they are dating. Their love is quite evident from their neverending PDAs.

Earlier, there were rumours that Deepika and Ranveer were planning to get married next year. It was also reported that Ranveer met Deepika's parents at a family gathering some time back which further added fuel to the fire.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy a romantic dinner date amid Padmavati controversy

Recently in an interview, Deepika said that when she and Ranveer are with each other, they don't need anything or anyone else and they are comfortable in each other's presence.

Even Ranveer sent a romantic message to his Mastani in a quirky video when Deepika was having a tete-a-tete with Shah Rukh Khan on his new talk show Baatein with Baadshah.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone: There's nobody like you! God bless you and love you lots!

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the rumoured couple tying the knot in a private ceremony in the near future.