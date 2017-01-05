- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Long-term circulation of heat in the Atlantic Sea is more at risk than we thought
The long-term circulation of heat in the Atlantic Ocean is at risk if the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere were to double, a new study finds. The new modelling study predicts that centuries of doubled atmospheric CO2 could cause the collapse of a major Atlantic current, producing dramatically different effects than previous models have anticipated.
