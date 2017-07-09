Waving the rainbow flags across central London, the London Pride Parade became the biggest pride parade UK has witnessed. With an estimate of over 26,500 people participating (as reported by Daily Mail) the 45th celebrations paved way for some memorable moments and pictures.

While the walk was to show support to the LGBT community and assure them they are no different, the parade served as treat to the eyes as people supporting the community dressed in their best outfits.

Among many the many that walked in support, best friends Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid also jumped into the crowd to show their support. Walking hand-in-hand, the duo wore matching rainbow hats as they paraded down the Oxford Street.

The walk witnessed a tear-jerking moment as a woman proposed her British Transport Police girlfriend amidst the colourful set up. According to Daily Mail, the 23-year-old officer who was dressed in uniform and waving a rainbow flag nodded to the proposal and put the ring. The couple hugged as the crowd roared at the union. The video is attached below.

The huge gathering was also a scare for security personals as the city recently witnessed terror attacks. However, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told the crowd this was the "best antidote to sorrow," BBC reported. "We've had a horrible last few weeks. We've had terror, we've had tragedy. You know what the best antidote to sorrow, the best antidote to sadness, to bereavement, to hatred, is Pride In London," he said.

From the very beginning till the crowd dispersed, the Pride Parade was brimming with colours, music and joy. The awe-inspiring moments were captured so beautifully by attendees and found their way to the social media. Here's a look at the London Pride Parade photos:

We're proud to celebrate #londonpride2017 with @LondonLGBTPride. Check out our highlights of the day: pic.twitter.com/G0MVbU5I7f — Tesco (@Tesco) July 8, 2017