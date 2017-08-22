Police are investigating a serious of sexual assaults that took place in Clapham, London throughout 2016. The force are now offering a £10,000 reward for information about the main suspect that leads to his prosecution.
London police offer £10,000 reward to help find suspect in sexual assault investigation
- August 22, 2017 14:06 IST
