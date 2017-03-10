After the box office success of Wolverine's last movie, Logan, it now seems that Hugh Jackman is all set to bring another character to life. Jackman might be seen playing the role of Enzo Ferrari, the founder of iconic Italian sports car outfit.

Deadline reports that Wolverine actor Jackman has been approached for the iconic role of the motor racing driver and entrepreneur. Noomi Rapace will play Ferrari's wife. Their relationship will play a big part in the script, director Michael Mann shared. But who is Enzo Ferrari and what will the biopic focus on?

Plot: According to Deadline, Ferrari's biopic will be set in 1957, an important year in his life. It was in this year that "passion, failure, success and death and life all collided in Ferrari's battle for supremacy against rival Maserati," the website writes.

In the 1950s, Ferrari decided to continue racing in Mille Migilia. This move brought his company new victories and increased the brand's image. However, in 1957, tragedy struck when – due to increasing speeds, bad roads and no crowd protection – a disastrous accident that affected the race and Ferrari.

It all happened when a 4.0-litre Ferrari 335S, driven by Alfonso de Portago travelling at 250 km/hour, blew a tyre and crashed into the roadside crowd. The crash killed de Portago, his co-driver and nine spectators, five of whom were children, it was reported. This accident resulted in a case against Enzo Ferrari and Englebert, the tyre manufacturer, under manslaughter.

But who is Enzo Ferrari?

A popular name to the racing world, Enzo Ferrari was a popular racer and the founder of the Italian sports car maker, Ferrari. Born on February 18, 1898, the Italian race car founder revamped the word luxury in the automobile world. Ferrari was bit by the racing bug at the age of 10, when his dad took him to first watch a race.

After starting his career as a racer in 1919, Enzo joined Alfa Romeo to manage the racing division. The biggest milestone hit his life when he decided to venture into race car manufacturing in 1939. However, history was made for Ferrari when the first Ferrari came out of the factory in Maranello. The official Ferrari website reports that the 125 S, as it was known, was the result of Enzo's passion and determination.

The Maranello-based sports car maker was behind some of the iconic cars such as the 1957 Ferrari 250 GT California, 1957 Ferrari 250 TR, 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB, 1987 Ferrari F40, 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia and 2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. Today, owning Ferrari range of cars stands as symbol of luxury and wealth.

Deadline reports that the film has been in the pipelines for 17 years now and director Sydney Pollack was supposed to lead the project. However, after his death in 2008, director Mann took charge. It was also reported two years ago that Batman actor Christian Bale was supposed to play Ferrari's role. Due to Bale's health condition, the actor couldn't take up the role.

The production house has loosely been discussing Jackman and Noomi pairing for a long time, Deadline reports. The filming of the production is said to begin in summer 2018.