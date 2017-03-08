Prepare yourself for an emotional and tear jerking ride as a number of tribute videos for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine have been surfacing on the internet. Jackman hangs up his claws following the release of Logan as the X-Men character dies in the movie.

Ever since Logan released on March 3, fans have been making their own versions of tribute to the 17-year-long journey of Jackman's Wolverine. Jumping on the bandwagon, Marvel and 20th Century Fox have also released their tribute video thanking Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Going back to where it all began the 20th Century Fox's tribute video traces through the eight film journey of Wolverine. Putting together the best scenes from all the movies and the memorable fan moments from Comic-Con, movie premieres and interviews, the emotional video will leave you searching for a tissue.

Another tribute video was shared by Marvel Cinematic Universe. The comic book brand that created the character decades ago thanked Jackman by arranging every shot that touched and moved Wolverine fans over the last 17 years. It is set to the background of Hurt by Johnny Cash.

While Logan actor Jackman released a video recently thanking fans for their support and love, he took to Facebook to share a behind-the-scenes video of how the climax scene was dubbed. The moving scene showcases the amount of time, energy and passion that Jackman put into the last movie of the X-Men Wolverine series.

Jackman donned the role of the clawed anti-hero in eight Wolverine movies – X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Apocalypse (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Logan (2017). Along with Jackman, Stewart also exited the X-Men series. It is truly a legacy that came to an end.