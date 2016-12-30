Two of the highest scoring teams in the Premier League; two of the best managers; two teams filled with attackers in prime form; two sides made to score goals, two clubs also prone to conceding them – Liverpool vs Manchester City has all the makings of bidding 2016 goodbye with an absolute bang.

With both clubs fighting it out for the title this season – Chelsea might be bossing the race at the moment, but you fell both these sides will be there or thereabouts come the business end of the campaign – this is a game – the last in the Premier League this calendar year – that neither can afford to lose; and depending on how Chelsea's match goes earlier in the day, most likely, one that neither can afford to not win either.

While only a point separates the two teams at the moment, Liverpool and Manchester City are six and seven points behind Chelsea respectively going into the New Year's Eve and New Year's Day fixtures. With the Blues playing Stoke City in the afternoon, that gap could increase to nine and ten before Liverpool vs Manchester City kicks off at Anfield.

That will mean both teams will go all out for a win, which should turn this into an absolutely cracking contest.

Liverpool and Manchester City have scored 84 goals between them this season, playing some of the most delightful football in the process. While Guardiola's teams are always entertaining, Klopp's Liverpool, without any European action to worry about, have been outstanding, with goals being scored for fun.

Those goals will be needed against a City side back in form, and considering the iffy nature of the defences of the two teams, expect a few to be scored – be that by sheer brilliance from the forwards or a calamitous error or three from the defenders.

With Liverpool likely to press high, Guardiola's insistence on playing the ball out from the back will be put to the test. Many a times already this season, City have conceded goals when teams have put pressure on their defenders, so expect Liverpool to use that tactic early.

Liverpool, though, are pretty vulnerable at the back as well and with Joel Matip set to miss out again, the likes of Sergio Aguero, who is ready to return from suspension, and Kevin De Bruyne will fancy their chances of hitting the back of the net.

However you look at it, with a potent attacking force and a can-be-calamitous defence in both sides, this Premier League match promises to be one filled with goalmouth action.

Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester City.

Date: Saturday, December 31, New Year's Eve.

Time: 11pm IST (5.30pm GMT, 12.30pm ET).

Venue: Anfield.

TV guide: India: Star Sports Select HD1. UK: BT Sport 1 and BT Sport UHD. USA: NBCSN, NBC Universo and Telemundo. Canada: TSN1 and TSN4. Australia: Optus Sport. Middle East, New Zealand and Thailand: Bein Sports. Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3. Singapore: 102 mio Stadium. Japan and Germany: DAZN. Caribbean: Flow Sports. Africa: SuperSport 3.