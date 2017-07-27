Nitish Kumar took oath on Thursday morning as the chief minister of a new Bihar government, backed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Sushil Modi has been sworn in as the deputy chief minister of the state.

Kumar, in a dramatic exit, had resigned from his chief ministerial position on Wednesday, hours after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav had ruled out his son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav's resignation.

Tejashwi was facing a CBI probe in connection with a case for irregularities in tenders for the maintenance of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

The I-T department had charged six members of his family, including his daughter Misa Bharti, for 'proxy ownership' of properties worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Kumar had met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Wednesday, July 26, staking claim to form government with the BJP support in Bihar.

"We have submitted a letter with support of 132 legislators. We have been given the time of 10 am today for swearing in," Modi told reporters on Thursday.

Kumar's resignation also put an end to his Grand Alliance or mahagathbandhan with Lalu Yadav's RJD and the Congress.

Moments after Kumar resigned, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted on Wednesday night slamming Kumar for advancing his swearing-in ceremony.

Governor gv us time of 11AM and now suddenly has asked NDA for oath ceremony at 10AM. Why so much hurry & rush Mr. Honest & Moral? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 26, 2017

11.36 am IST: Addressing Nitish Kumar as 'Modi Bhakt' Randeep S Surjewala, Congress spokesperson said, "Conspiratorial treachery & rank political opportunism is the real DNA."

11.27 am IST: Meanwhile Shashi Tharoor tweeted saying, "BJP was rejected in the election!"

Our system allows legislature to form executive,making it easy for parties to betray the wishes of the voters. BJP was rejected in election! https://t.co/WWLooLOurR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 27, 2017

11.23 am IST: Digvijay Singh from Congress also reacted to Nitish Kumar being re-elected as Bihar CM.

Agar Tejashwi se aitraaz tha toh unhe barkhast kar dete;RJD-JDU-Cong ki meeting bulate, maha gathbandhan se dhoka karna adarsh nahi: D Singh pic.twitter.com/WEs7tSoNCK — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

Nitish ji hamesha netikta ki baat karte hain kya yahi netikta hai? Janta ne aapko BJP-Sangh ke virodh mein vote diya tha :Digvijay Singh pic.twitter.com/FmvMGDJmeM — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

kya koi train chooti jaa rahi thi? jaise koi chori-dakaiti ho rahi thii raton-raat. Koi naitikta ki baat nahi thi: Digvijaya Singh Cong pic.twitter.com/wv7Hko7TuN — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

11.19 am IST: Union Minister Rajnath Singh also congrtulated Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi.

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में नई पारी शुरू करने के लिए श्री नीतीश कुमार को हार्दिक बधाई. पारदर्शिता के प्रति उनकी प्रतिबद्धता सराहनीय है. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 27, 2017

बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने के लिए श्री सुशील मोदी जी को बधाई. प्रदेश को नई ऊँचाई पर ले जाने में उनका सहयोग महत्वपूर्ण होगा. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 27, 2017

11.11 am IST: "Vicious greed for power of opportunism will spell it's own doom," said Tejashwi Yadav.

Vicious greed for power of opportunism will spell it's own doom. People are not fools that they digest their penchant for wicked power grab — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 27, 2017

11.08 am IST: Development will be a priority, says Sushil Modi.

Development will be a priority, will take Bihar to greater heights: Sushil Modi after being sworn-in as Bihar Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/Id6GAyeyyd — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

11.06 am IST: "Vendetta against me exposes their viciousness," says Tejashwi Yadav.

I delivered manifolds than wat was expected of me. My performance perturbed our ally & BJP. Vendetta against me exposes their viciousness. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 27, 2017

11.00 am IST: My decision is in Bihar's interest and for its development, says Nitish Yadav.

My decision is in Bihar's interest and for its development: #NitishKumar after being sworn in as Bihar CM pic.twitter.com/qEvuQaQIji — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

10.56 am IST: Recent reports say RJD supporters have blocked the Patna-Samastipur main road. Violence has been reported at Saran. Supporters of RJD create commotion at the Bazar Samiti. They have reportedly burnt vehicles in the region.

10.51 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted congratulating Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi.

Congratulations to @NitishKumar ji & @SushilModi ji. Looking forward to working together for Bihar’s progress & prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2017

10.48 am IST: RJD MLA Bhai Birendra said that Nitish Kumar is not concerned about the public in Bihar or India.

Anan-phanan mein sarkaar bani, Nitish Kumar ko desh aur Bihar ki janta ki fikr nahi hai, sirf kursi ki fikr hai: RJD MLA Bhai Birendra pic.twitter.com/fSgjqR1FOP — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

10.40 am IST: Rahul Gandhi didn't seemed surprised about Nitish Kumar joining hands with NDA and said that he knew about this for the past three to four months.

3-4 mahine se humein pata tha ye planning chal rahi hai. Apne swaarth ke liye vyakti kuch bhi kar jata hai: Rahul Gandhi on #NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/uSaze9FOlP — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

Mandate was given to Nitish ji for the anti-communal fight but now he has joined hands with them for his personal politics: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/yNkEKoJWge — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

10.31 am IST: Reports say that RJD party workers across all districts in Bihar have sought to protest across the state. Without citing any reasons, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav asked his supporters to postpone the protests. A congress legislative meet has been scheduled for 2 pm today where Congress leader CP Joshi will also be present.

10.17 am IST: Nitish Kumar returns to office as Bihar chief minister for the sixth time in 12 years. Patna's Raj Bhavan echoed with chants of – "Nitish Kumar Zindabad"

10.14 am IST: Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Bihar respectively, at Raj Bhawan in Patna. pic.twitter.com/r2Ar9oSPva — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

10.03 am IST: Section 144 imposed around Raj Bhavan in Patna and RJD protest march has been cancelled

Bihar: RJD protest march cancelled after section 144 imposed around Raj Bhawan in Patna — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

10.02 am IST: Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony as Bihar CM at Raj Bhawan in Patna

#WATCH Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony as Bihar CM at Raj Bhawan in Patna https://t.co/kHgjRs8gjD — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

9.52 am IST: Nitish Kumar reaches Raj Bhavan in Patna for the swearing in ceremony.

Nitish Kumar reaches Raj Bhawan in Patna, to be sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister shortly. pic.twitter.com/E6WNj3C9Fe — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

9.50 am IST: Sushil Modi reaches Raj Bhavan.

Sushil Modi reaches Raj Bhawan in Patna, set to be sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/vGlp0Ma3MS — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

9.46 am IST: Trust vote to be held on July 29, reports CNN-News 18.

9.41 am IST: 'Nitish ji's step against corruption is a courageous one', JP Nadda said.

Nitish ji's step against corruption is a courageous one. BJP wants development and wants to help bring stability in Bihar: JP Nadda in Patna pic.twitter.com/N1spsZCLYP — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

9.40 am IST: Bihar Governor invites Nitish Kumar to form Government.

9.31 am IST: BJP leader Sushil Modi will be sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of Bihar today. He tweeted about receiving an invitation from Governor.

Just received invitation from Hon'ble Governor to take Oath and be a part of Bihar Govt. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) July 27, 2017

9.26 am IST: JD(U), BJP have the numbers to prove their majority in the Bihar assembly. In a 243 member assembly, JD(U) and NDA allies will together have about 129 MLAs. On the other hand, RJ (D) has 80 MLAs. Even if it forms alliance with Congress and CPI-ML, the votes will add up to only 110.

9.19 am IST: Outside Raj Bhavan in Patna: Preparations underway as Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn in as Bihar CM.

Scene outside Raj Bhawan in Patna; preparations underway as Nitish Kumar set to be sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for the 6th time today pic.twitter.com/0R5knvMC0L — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

9.14 am IST: Congress MLAs in Bihar will meet in Patna at 2 pm today, reported News 18. Congress leader CP Joshi will be attending the meeting.

8.53 am IST: Tejashwi to march to governor's house with RJD MLAs, CNN-News18 reported.

8.33 am IST: Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Bihar.

ना ना करते, प्यार तुम्हीं से कर बैठे

करना था इंकार मगर इक़रार तुम्हीं से कर बैठे

Bihar Today — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 27, 2017

8.30 am IST: JDU MP Ali Anwar on Thursday told ANI that Nitish Kumar had taken the decision of joining hands with BJP because his 'conscience allowed him'.

#WATCH: My conscience does not allow me to support #NitishKumar's decision of forming Govt with the BJP: JDU MP Ali Anwar to ANI pic.twitter.com/dQiJaPvzKJ — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

8.01 am IST: Latest report says that the Bihar Governor has asked Nitish Kumar to prove his majority in the assembly within two days of taking oath.

7.51 am IST: RJD party offices across all districts in Bihar will hold protest march at 12 pm on Thursday, said RJD leader Ram Chandra Purve.

Party offices across districts in Bihar will hold protest march at 12 afternoon: Ram Chandra Purve, RJD pic.twitter.com/hqlAP9Gems — ANI (@ANI_news) July 26, 2017

7.39 am IST: Early on Thursday, RJD supporters marched and blocked the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, which connects North Bihar with Patna, over the resignation of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

RJD supporters block Mahatma Gandhi Setu, connecting north Bihar with Patna, over #NitishKumar's resignation and forming govt with the BJP. pic.twitter.com/CpL9CfSd6V — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

7.36 am IST: Tejashwi said that he was an excuse for Nitish Kumar to join hands with BJP. "Tejashwi ek bahaana tha, case, investigation ek bahana tha, inko (Nitish) BJP ke sath jana tha (I was an excuse, the investigation was an excuse. He just wanted to go with BJP)," he told ANI.

राज्यपाल महोदय रातों रात फैसला क्यों बदल रहे है? निर्धारित शाम 5 बजे की जगह सुबह 10 बजे शपथ ग्रहण।हम राजभवन जा रहे है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 26, 2017

7.31 am IST: Tejashwi alleged that Nitish locked up all JDU MLAs in his house.

Nitish Ji if u hv belief in ur morality & honesty thn Y u hv caged JDU MLAs in ur https://t.co/0XdOQXDH8T thm,they wil tell ur morality rate — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 26, 2017

Half of JDU MLAs in our touch therefore Nitish Ji rushing to Raj Bhawan in midnight. Listen the inner voice of ur MLAs also — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 26, 2017

7.20 am IST: Tejashwi slammed Nitish Kumar for changing loyalty. He said that Nitish had pre-planned the whole thing.

