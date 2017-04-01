MOVIE: Georgettan's Pooram

CAST & CREW: Dileep, Rajisha Vijayan, Vinay Forrt, Sharafudheen, Thiru Actlab

DIRECTION: K Biju

PRODUCERS: Arun Gosh, Bijoy Chandran, Shivanee Suraj

MUSIC DIRECTOR: Gopi Sunder

RELEASE DATE: April 1

GENRE: Comedy / Family

DURATION: 2 hours 35 mins

Georgettan's Pooram Synopsis: The comedy entertainer is set against the backdrop of Thrissur, and Dileep plays the title role George Vadakkan, the son of a Marthoma priest Mathews Vadakkan, played by Renji Panicker. Mathews wants George to continue his legacy and become a priest. George is the leader of his gang (played by Vinay Forrt, Sharafudheen, Thiru Actlab). He falls in love with Rajisha Vijayan's character Merlin, whose parents want her to become a nun. The interesting incidents that take place in their lives make up the story of K Biju's directorial venture.

Georgettan's Pooram is the first release of Dileep in 2017 after Welcome to Central Jail, which failed to impress the audience previous year. The trailer and songs of the latest Dileep-starrer have attracted the cine-goers. The comedy entertainer is expected to perform well at the box office as audience have always accepted movies set in Thrissur. Interestingly, Dileep's character speaks the local dialect in the film.

Georgettan's Pooram also stars TG Ravi, Assim Jamal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Malavika Nair, Kalaranjini, Sunil Sukhada, Sasi Kalinga, Janardhanan, Jayaraj Warrier and Sathi Premji in pivotal roles. However, the Dileep-starrer faces a tight competition from megastar Mammootty's family action thriller The Great Father, which has already become the biggest opening day grosser in Malayalam by making a collection of over Rs 4.31 crore on day one beating the records of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan. It remains to be seen if Georgettan's Pooram will give a strong competition to The Great Father in coming days.

Audience response till interval According to the social media users, Georgettan's Pooram first half is a let down even for the hardcore fans of Dileep with a slow and sloppy narrative without quality humour to boast about.

Few netizens have commented on social media that it is just okay till interval. "Comedy is not working well, and Dileep's slang doesn't feel natural," says another social media user. "Same type movie... only actress different," comments another cine-goer.