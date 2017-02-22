South Korean consumer electronics major LG has launched the new mid-tier K10 (2017) smartphone series in New Delhi.

LG K10 flaunts the company's new curved elemental design language with rounded metallic U frame and complemented by the smooth edges of 2.5D Arc glass on the front panel.

It also features a 5.3-inch HD In-Cell Touch screen, Android Nougat OS, MediaTek (MT6750) octa-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB eMMC ROM, 2,800mAh battery, 13MP main shooter and a 5MP front camera with wide-angle lens.

The key aspect of the LG K10(2017) is its security feature. The LG phone's power button doubles up as the SOS panic key and the user just needs to press it thrice to activate it. Once triggered, the K10 automatically dials the national emergency number 112 and also transmits location details to pre-selected friends and loved ones.

LG K10 (2017) is said to be made available at all major online and brick-and-mortar stores across India in three colour options — black, gold and titanium for Rs. 13,990 February 23 onwards. The company is expected to launch other K series phones -- K8, K4 and the K3 -- in India soon.

Competition:

LG K10 (2017), which comes with sub-par MediaTek CPU, will have a tough time convincing buyers when rivals such as Xiaomi (Redmi Note 4), Lenovo (K6 Power/Note), LeEco (Le 2) and Moto (G4 series) offer better hardware for almost same price if not for less.

Key specifications of LG K10 (2017):