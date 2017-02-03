Lenovo's Moto G5, which is rumoured to make its debut at the company's special product unveiling event scheduled in Barcelona on February 26, a day before Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, will go on sale in select markets within days after the launch.

Reliable leakster Roland Quandt has claimed that the Moto G5 series will hit stores in Europe before mid-March. Giving credence to the reports, an e-commerce firm in UK has even listed the gold and grey colour device (with 2GB RAM+16GB storage) variants with same release time-line details.

In a related development, Moto G5 is also expected to release in India, Motorola's second biggest mobile market.

As per latest reports, Lenovo's Moto (formerly known as Motorola) will initially launch two variants—one, a generic Moto G5 and a top-end Moto G5 Plus.

They are said to come with almost same internal hardware, except in two key aspects. The former is said to come with 5.0-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display with 3,000mAh battery, whereas the latter is expected to feature bigger 5.5-inch full HD screen and a 3,100mAh cell.

Motorola Moto G5 will be in retail shortly after MWC launch it seems - this coming from a UK retailer. pic.twitter.com/Dcg3tVDDn1 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2017

Rest of the specifications such as camera, CPU, RAM, storage and connectivity features remains same.

Moto G5 series are expected to house Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU backed by Android 7.0 Nougat OS with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

They are also said to feature a 13MP primary camera on the back, a 5MP snapper on the front, advanced Bluetooth technology-- NFC (Near Field Communication) for contactless payment feature (example: Android Pay) and also Turbo Charging, as well.

Watch this space for latest news on Lenovo Moto G5 series and MWC 2017.