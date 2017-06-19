Lenovo launched the new Moto C Plus on Monday in India. It is the top-end variant of the Moto C, which was released just a couple of weeks in the country.

The new Lenovo Moto C Plus will be available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs. 6,999. Its first sale is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 pm on the e-commerce site on June 20.

As a part of the promotional launch campaign, the company is offering additional 30GB internet data for Reliance Jio Prime subscribers, Moto Pulse Max headset for just Rs. 749 against MRP: 2,499 tomorrow.

Further, consumers can also claim up to 20 percent discount on Flipkart Fashion goods, but it is valid only between June 24 and 26.

The new Moto C Plus sports a 5.0-inch HD screen and comes with MediaTek quad-core CPU, 1GB/2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which offers close to 30 hours of talk-time.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, it houses an 8MP snapper with single LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, HDR and a 2MP shooter with dedicated LED flash on the front.

Moto C Plus vs Competition:

The new Moto C Plus will be competing with the popular Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Asus Zenfone Go series, among other devices.

