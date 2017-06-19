Lenovo launched the new Moto C Plus on Monday in India. It is the top-end variant of the Moto C, which was released just a couple of weeks in the country.
The new Lenovo Moto C Plus will be available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs. 6,999. Its first sale is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 pm on the e-commerce site on June 20.
As a part of the promotional launch campaign, the company is offering additional 30GB internet data for Reliance Jio Prime subscribers, Moto Pulse Max headset for just Rs. 749 against MRP: 2,499 tomorrow.
Further, consumers can also claim up to 20 percent discount on Flipkart Fashion goods, but it is valid only between June 24 and 26.
The new Moto C Plus sports a 5.0-inch HD screen and comes with MediaTek quad-core CPU, 1GB/2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which offers close to 30 hours of talk-time.
As far as the camera hardware is concerned, it houses an 8MP snapper with single LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, HDR and a 2MP shooter with dedicated LED flash on the front.
Moto C Plus vs Competition:
The new Moto C Plus will be competing with the popular Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Asus Zenfone Go series, among other devices.
Key specifications of Moto C Plus and Moto C:
|Model
|Moto C Plus
|Moto C
|Display
|5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen
|5.0-inch FWVGA (480x854p) display
|OS
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat OS
|Processor
|64-bit class 1.3GHz MediaTek (MT6737) quad-core CPU
|64-bit 1.1GHz MediaTek (MT6737m) quad-core CPU
|RAM
|1GB/2GB
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB +32GB via microSD card
|16GB + up to 32GB via microSD card
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|Typical: 4,000mAh | Minimum: 3,780 mAh | Li-poly removable | 10 W charger
|2,350mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), A-GPS, 3.5mm audio, Type 2 microUSB v2.0
|Dual micro-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x speaker
|Dimensions
|144.0 x 72.3 x 10.0mm
|145.5 x 73.6 x 9.0 mm
|Weight
|162g
|154g
|Colours
|Starry Black | Fine Gold | Metallic Cherry
|Pearl White and Starry Black
|Price
|Rs. 6,999
|Rs. 5,999