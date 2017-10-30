Leicestershire police have posted a powerful 18-certified film online about a fictional rape.The campaign named All Is Not Lost is aimed at maximising the number of successful prosecutions of rape.The video highlights the implication of the loss of evidence and advises victims not to wash and preserve evidence after they have been assaulted.
Leicestershire police launch hard hitting campaign about rape
- October 30, 2017 17:32 IST
