Marvel and FX's Legion kicked off a spectacular start to this year. The mind bending show that lasted only for eight episodes got viewers hooked on to their TV sets. After ending the first season on a cliff-hanger note, creator Noah Hawley recently teased fans by releasing the first page of the season 2's script.

With the conclusion of Comic-Con, new updates from the show were shared. Fans present at the venue were informed about the various characters David will house in the new season, the fate of Professor X's future in the show and more.

So here are a few things that the cast and crew shared at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Hawley already revealed that the second season will spread across 10 episodes. At the Comic-con, he revealed that he was not sure when the show will end but he confirms that it will come to an end when it has to.

"I have a structure, I have a kind of endpoint in my mind, but I don't know yet how many episodes or seasons that is. I never want to overstay the welcome and I never want the show to become predictable. There will be an ending, that we know," he told Comicbook.com.

Discussing the second season, David actor Dan Stevens told the website that the new season will most definitely explore David's mind and things will become more complicated.

"We haven't even really scratched the surface of the number of characters or entities that are contained within Legion. The Shadow King was obviously one of them and a large part. But there's a lot more going on and anyone who knows the comics knows the scope of the world in which it set. So yeah, there's a lot more to dig out of his head," he told.

So will fans get to see Professor X aka Patrick Stewart in the upcoming episodes? According to Stevens, he surely will be a part of the show. Talking to ET Online, the actor revealed that the new season will talk about David's dad. And according to Stevens, Stewart seems interested in reprising the role of Prof X in the show.

"He seemed very unaware of the show, but I mentioned that he was my dad, and he seemed pleasantly surprised. I think we want to address that," he said.

"It's normal when you learn you're adopted to want to know who your real family is. He doesn't yet know the identity, so I think it will be a process to get there. There's quite a lot of explaining there, that your dad is Professor X," Stevens added.

While the mystery about Professor X remains to be seen in the new season, Hawley did confirm that Wonder Woman star Saïd Taghmaoui will be donning the role of Shadow King. "Theres going to be a lot of things that are going to happen that I can't tell you. But what I can tell you is that Saïd Taghmaoui, who was recently on Wonder Woman, will be playing Amahl Farouk a.k.a. the Shadow King," Hawley confirmed.

The new season will drop in 2018.