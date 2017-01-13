The Legend Of The Blue Sea fans should be prepared to shed a lot more tears for Heo Joon-jae and Shim Cheong when the show returns with episode 18 next Wednesday, January 18, at 10 pm KST on SBS.

It was already revealed in the storyline that the mermaids can erase the memories of human beings, but it is also true that they cannot change their mindsets. The female lead used her powers twice while living with her lover in Seoul, once on Jo Nam-doo and the next time on Ma Dae-young. Both of them still continue to follow their evil paths and find out different ways to harm the onscreen couple.

In episode 17, the antagonist teamed up with his childhood friend Kang Ji-yeon to kill property agent Heo Gil-joong. Elsewhere, the senior conman finally realised that Jun Ji-hyun's character is a mermaid by connecting bits and piece of the conversation they had after finding out her real identity.

At the same time, the conman was executing plans to trap the antagonist and his loved ones. But after hearing a voice message from his father apologising for all the mistakes he made in his life, Lee Min Ho's character decided to meet him, leaving Jun Ji-hyun's character with his mentor.

Lee Hee-joon's character has always been a greedy person and he is willing to do anything for money. The only person who knows that he could harm the onscreen couple is Manager Nam, but he is currently in a coma stage.

Since the doctors have already informed the Ajusshi's wife that he could wake up anytime miraculously, it remains to be seen if he could be of any help to Heo Joon-jae. Anyhow, if he manages to alert the conman, then it will be a great help to him.

Even before getting enough time to grieve over his father's demise, the male protagonist will have to rush back to save the silver-tailed mermaid from Jo Nam-doo, who is planning to sell her to the aquarium people for billions.

Meanwhile, speculations suggest that the silver-mermaid will seek her homeless friend's help to hide herself from the villains. So The Legend Of The Blue Sea fans might get to see her back on streets in episode 18.

However, since SBS is yet to release the trailers and promotional photos for the Korean mini-series, the followers of the show will have to wait until next Wednesday to to find out what lies ahead for Heo Joon-jae and Shim Cheong in the upcoming episode, until then catch up with the previous episodes online here.