Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae, the former Korean power couple, are yet to reveal the real reason for calling it quits even after two years.

But the While You Were Sleeping star seems to have accidentally spilt about the breakup while interacting with some of her friends.

The 23-year-old singer and actress got a chance to hang out with three of her close friends during her appearance on the reality show "Off The Record".

While answering a question about her ideal type man, Suzy revealed that she is no more interested in a sexy person. According to her, she likes someone who is strong and healthy.

"In the past, I liked a person that's sexy. I really liked Ian Somerhalder back then. But more recently, I like someone like Choo Sung Hoon. He's strong and looks like he can fight at UFC. I like someone who would be able to protect me," Koreaboo quoted the songstress.

The agencies of Lee Min Ho and Suzy Bae, MYM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, released statements confirming their breakup last week.

While JYP Entertainment stated, "It's true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good friends in the industry", MYM Entertainment said, "It is true that they both broke up recently. The reasons and the exact time period is a personal matter so we cannot confirm that. Please understand."

The duo started dating in March 2015 and they were one of the most talked about Korean celebrity couple. There was also a buzz in the entertainment industry that they will tie the knots immediately after The Legend Of The Blue Sea star completes his military service.