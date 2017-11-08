OnePlus earlier in the week confirmed it would host the OnePlus 5T unveiling event in New York city on November 16, and also announced it would release the device the following week in North America, Europe and India.

However, it stopped short of revealing price details probably to keep the curiosity alive among fans till the actual launch date, and said it would cost less than $600.

Now, TechRadar has accessed some confidential OnePlus company documents containing official price details of the OnePlus 5T.

As per the leaked details, the upcoming Android flagship will cost the same as the original OnePlus 5 — at least in the UK. It comes in two storage variants — 64GB and 128GB — for £449 and £499, respectively.

Also read: Non-Pixel Android phones get new Google Assistant update with Shazam-like music recognition feature

As of now, OnePlus has not made any official comment on the leaked documents, but if the leaks do turn out to be true, OnePlus 5 owners will surely be angry, as the new OnePlus 5T is coming with several upgrades over the predecessorbut the same price tag.

OnePlus 5T: What we know so far

As per the latest reports, OnePlus 5T is said boast a 6.0-inch FullView display having 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen will be made of an Optic AMOLED material, have full-HD+ (1080x2160p) resolution and come protected with Corning's latest and sturdiest Gorilla Glass 5 series cover.

Another notable upgrade expected to come in OnePlus 5T is its camera. It is said to come with enhanced 20MP+20MP dual-camera setup on the back, compared to 16MP+16MP sensors seen in OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5T is said to come packed with a 3,450mAh battery, which is 150mAh (4.5 percent) more than the OnePlus 5's cell (3,300mAh) capacity.

Other stipulated features inside the new phone include 16MP front-camera, dash charge technology, Type-C USB port, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options.

With such upgrades coming in OnePlus 5T, it would really hurt OnePlus 5 users who paid a premium amount to get a phone that is being rendered outdated in a matter of mere months.

[Note: OnePlus 5 hit stores in late June across the world]

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.