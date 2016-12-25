Soon after Nokia confirmed to participate in the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2017 in late February, scores of rumours are flooding the internet about the device's features. Now, a purported live image of the mobile phone has surfaced online.

Technology blog PlayfulDroid has got hold of the Nokia mobile phone's pictures. In one of the photos, the device is shown to have to Nokia's engraving on the top right corner with a camera placed to its left side and a speaker at the centre. At the bottom, the phone has one big rectangular physical home button and capacitive-based 'Back' and 'Recents' button to its left and right corners, respectively.

Also read: Nokia Innovation Day 2016: 5G and IoT to usher smarter cities in India

It is believed to be the long-rumoured 5.2-inch Nokia D1C model, but going by the images, it looks like the Nokia device might be a prototype model, as the second photo shows some circuit parts protruding from below the display.

We believe Nokia is still testing the mobile phone to fit the right hardware, so that when launched it will be on par with the rival brands.

Though Nokia's devices are manufactured by HMD Global Oy, it will make sure the device matches Finnish brand's previous phones.

Read more: Android-powered Nokia D1C tipped to come in 2 versions; key specification leaked

Rumour has it that the company is also working on flagship phone code-named Nokia P, which is expected to boast Qualcomm's most powerful CPU yet, Snapdragon 835 backed by 6GB RAM.

Also read: Android-powered Nokia P series smartphone leaks in picture; tipped to boast Snapdragon 835 SoC

It has to be noted the MWC 2017 will witness the start of Nokia's second innings in the smartphone business after it sold the mobile division to Microsoft and signed no competition agreement four years earlier in 2012.

Watch this space for more news on Nokia's products and MWC 2017.