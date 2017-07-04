Prolific tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has just tweeted a leaked press render of the Motorola Moto Z2 Force, amid rumours of a June 30 launch. Although the launch did not happen, Moto fans are in for some exciting news as the leak clearly suggests the Z2 Force launch is imminent, at least in the US.

A closer look at the leaked image shows the AT&T logo etched just above the Moto Mods accessories connector. We are potentially looking at the AT&T edition of the Moto Z2 Force handset.

Moto Z2 Force for AT&T pic.twitter.com/N0h001Xema — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017

If there is any truth to earlier rumours, the Z2 Force would indeed launch on multiple carriers in the US. However, there is no word on the precise timeframe of the launch.

The leaked press render clearly highlights the horizontal dual camera setup on the phone's rear panel along with the LED flash and the trademark 'M' branding at the centre.

One can also notice the physical home button on the front which is expected to double up as a fingerprint sensor, given the recent trend with upcoming flagship smartphones. The traditional 3.5mm audio jack is mysteriously missing on the phone.

Among other key features, the Z2 Force is expected to sport a 5.5in ShatterShield display with support for QHD resolution (2560x1440 pixels). It is expected to ship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM.