Just a few days after a Nokia device got leaked in live images, a photo of another phone understood to be the rumoured Android-powered Nokia E1 has surfaced online, revealing design elements of the handset's front panel.

In the images (courtesy, The Android Soul), the snow-hued Nokia E1 sports a rectangular brick-shaped body with minute curved corners.

HTC 10 gets massive discount: Carrier unlocked edition available to buy at reduced prices in US

Up front, it boasts Nokia branding on the right top corner, single-grilled speaker in the middle and a sensor to the left. At the bottom, it houses capacitive-based three buttons — back (left), home (centre) and recents (right).

As of now, there is no word on internal hardware details of Nokia E1.

In a related development, blueprints of a couple of Nokia devices have also emerged online, revealing key features. The first image looks a tad similar to Nokia E1, but it is said to be a low-end model of D1C. On the other hand, top-end D1C is shown boasting a physical home button, which is believed to house a fingerprint sensor.

Read more: Android-powered Nokia D1C tipped to come in 2 versions; key specification leaked

Nokia D1C is said to run Android 7.0 Nougat OS powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 600 series CPU with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Rumour has it that Nokia is building a flagship model code-named Nokia P, which is said to come with Qualcomm's most powerful CPU yet, Snapdragon 835 backed by 6GB RAM and also house Carl Zeiss camera on the back.

Read more: Android-powered Nokia P series smartphone leaks in picture; tipped to boast Snapdragon 835 SoC

Nokia's devices, manufactured by HMD Global Oy, will be participating in the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2017 in late February. The company is expected to announce two new phones and also its roadmap for the year.

Since MWC 2017 is over two months away, more details of the Nokia devices are expected to get leaked to the media in the coming weeks.

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia devices and MWC 2017.