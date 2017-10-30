Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Miss Lovely co-star Niharika Singh had acknowledged that she was considering legal action against the actor for sharing intimate details about their relationship in his memoir An Ordinary Life without her consent. And now, a Delhi advocate Gautam Gulati has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Nawaz for outraging the modesty of his co-star.

"I don't know Niharika Singh personally nor have I spoken to her. I have lodged a complaint with NCW with a request to give direction for the registration of FIR under sections 376 (rape), 497 (adultery) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of IPC. He was evidently married when he was having an affair with Niharika and kept her in the dark about it," Gulati was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

Recently, a few excerpts from Nawaz's tell-all biography revealed some shocking intimate details about his past relationship with Niharika Singh, one-night stands and extramarital affairs. Niharika had accused Nawaz of fabricating stories and exploiting women just for the sake of selling his book.

"Nawaz and I had a brief relationship during the making of Miss Lovely that lasted less than a few months in 2009. So today when he paints me as a woman in fur enticing him into her bedroom with candles, or desperately calling him and mailing other women on his behalf, I can only laugh,"

Niharika had told a leading daily.

"He obviously wants to sell his book and it would appear that he is willing to exploit and disrespect a woman just to do so. He has chosen to fabricate stories and manipulate a fleeting relationship. None of what he has written has been with my knowledge, let alone my consent," she added.

In his complaint, Gulati has written that Nawazuddin has published the episodes of his past life without having second thoughts about how this can affect the lives of the women involved.

While the book is all set to be launched on November 2, the NCW is likely to summon Singh for an inquiry next week, according to the sources.

A couple of days ago, Nawazuddin's first girlfriend Sunita Rajwar also slammed Nawaz in her long Faceboook post saying that the memoir is made up of extraordinary lies and claimed that the actor has portrayed their relationship and break-up in a dramatic way which is far from the truth.

It looks like Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ordinary life is slowly turning into an extraordinary life of troubles.