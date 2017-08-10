After ruling the big screen for over 37 years, superstar Mohanlal is all set to make his grand entry to mini screen. The actor, who has made a mark in Mollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood industries, will soon be seen in a television show aired on Malayalam channel Amrita TV.

Titled Lalsalam, the show is about Mohanlal and will take the audience through the memorable moments of his acting career. After unveiling the logo of Lalsalam on Thursday, Mohanlal shared the promo video of the show, which is expected to be a total treat for the fans.

The show also marks actress-turned-RJ Meera Nandan's comeback as a television programme host. Meera, who is currently settled in the UAE, opened up about the show to International Business Times, India.

What is the show about and will Mohanlal appear in all the episodes?

Lalsalam is Mohanlal's show and its all about him. The superstar will appear in every episode along with some eminent personalities from the Mollywood industry. The show is not similar to anything we have seen so far. Popular musician Stephen Devassy is also part of the entertainment show.

The actress confirmed the show will premiere in the month of August.

Upcoming movies of Mohanlal

Mohanlal has a handful of projects lined up for the next two years, including Lal Jose's Velipaadinte Pusthakam, B Unnikrishnan's Villain, VA Shrikumar Menon's Odiyan and Mahabharata.