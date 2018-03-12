After months of maintaining secrecy about her pregnancy, American reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been seen embracing motherhood. She and her boyfriend Travis Scott became parents to their daughter Stormi on February 1. And now, the youngest Kar-Jenner sister is "back at it" again.

Taking to Instagram, the new mom shared a series of photos where she is seen posing along with her BFF Jordyn Woods, and sisters Kendall, Kourtney and Khloe.

In a photo, the 20-year-old is posing next to Jordyn Woods wearing a sexy black-colored long-sleeved crop top and lace-up pants. Kylie Jenner captioned the picture, "back at it again," which indicates that she is making a comeback on social media after months of her low-profile pregnancy.

back at it again A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:40pm PST

In the series of pictures, the Lip Kit founder is seen flaunting her famous curvaceous figure and her fans could not have been happier.

In the comments section, an Instagram user wrote, "Damnnnn now you're a mum that looks good af and @jordynwoods more more more."

insert @kimkardashian A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 10:19pm PST

need a cough drop? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 11, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

Another user commented, "thank god your back I didn't know who else to stalk."

On February 4, Jenner had taken to Instagram to announce that she had given birth to baby Stormi on February 1 and also explained why she hid her pregnancy from her fans.

She wrote: "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

Besides that, she also shared a beautiful video on YouTube that gave us a peak to her pregnancy journey.