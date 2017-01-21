For Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fans, who may have missed the recent episodes of the series, here is a recap of the drama that happened this week (January 16-20).

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Ishwari to get Dev remarried?

The story took a seven-year leap and both Dev Dixit (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi Bose (Erica Fernandes) live separately in different cities after their ugly divorce. While Dev has transformed from being a ambitious businessman to a playboy, Sonakshi was no more her cheerful self but a successful businesswomen and a mother of a six-year-old daughter, Suhana. Dev is unaware of Suhana's existence as she was born after the couple separated.

In the story, the Bose family was seen reluctantly letting Sonakshi leave for Delhi (the Dixit family lives in the capital) for a business award function, which Dev would also attend. Sonakshi decided to take her daughter along and make her meet her father for the first time.

Sonakshi and Dev's meeting wasn't a pleasant one, as both of them snubbed each other at the award function. Dev tried to embarrass her by not giving her the Business Women of the Year award, and keeping the trophy to himself saying that he deserved the award as Sonakshi had given Dev the credit for her success in her speech.

Dev and Sonakshi landed in the same hotel and were allotted rooms opposite each other's. Sonakshi was shocked to see Dev with another girl, who tried to convince him to take their relationship forward.

On the other hand, Dev's mother Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) has been suffering from depression since Dev and Sonakshi's separation and has isolated herself in the house. Dev, who loved his mother dearly all his life, now hardly comes to meet his mother and this made Ishwari hold Sonakshi responsible for ruining her family.

What's good? Sonakshi has become a successful business woman and decided to make her child Suhana meet her father.

What's not? Dev insulted Sonakshi at the function.

Conclusion: Both Dev and Sonakshi should keep their ego aside and be cordial to each other.