Ever since the storyline of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi took a seven-year leap, the makers have been throwing interesting twist and turns to keep its viewers hooked to the show.

Recently, the viewers witnessed the entry of Ankit Gupta as Sonakshi's (Erica Fernandes) childhood friend and business partner. Sonakshi and Jatin's closeness saw Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) getting jealous.

And now, another actor is about to enter the show and cause more rift in the already sensitive relationship of Dev and Sonakshi. According to a Tellychakkar.com report, Shivangi Verma, who was last seen on Reporters, will be entering the show as the new person in Dev's life. Her character will be that of a happy-go-lucky girl who will bring some fun to a depressed Dev.

"Shivangi has been signed to play a very interesting character. She will be part of the new family that will be introduced soon. Shivangi will play a bubbly mischievous girl who will bring a lot of fun in the track," a source told the website.

The report also said the actress would soon start shooting. However, Shivangi refused to divulge any details about the same. "Yes, I am in talks with Kuch Rang... but do not have much details to share as of now," she said.

In other news, Shaheer, who is a proud owner of a lavish house, fulfilled his dream of owning a luxury convertible car recently. An overjoyed Shaheer took to his Instagram page to post a video of his newly bought car with a caption that read: "Thank you @mercedesbenz it's a dream come true. #cabriolet #Merc #fun"