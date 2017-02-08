Ever since the storyline of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi took a seven-year leap, the show's Television Rating Points (TRP) have escalated. And in order to keep viewers glued to their TV sets, the makers have now decided to throw in another big twist.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Dev locks Sonakshi inside room; Income Tax officers seal his office

According to reports, a new face will enter the show and create further trouble in Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) and Dev's (Shaheer Sheikh) relationship.

Ankit Gupta, who was last seen in Begusarai, will soon join the cast of the show. He will play the role of Jatin, a kind and caring man, who will enter Sonakshi's life and support her through a tough time. He will also lend a helping hand to establish her business.

Confirming the news, Ankit told Times of India: "I am back after a small break. Hopefully, this character will be interesting for audiences." Ankit had earlier been part of shows like Balika Vadhu and Channel V's Sadda Haq.

It now remains to be seen if Jatin's entry into Sonakshi's life will make Dev jealous and bring him and Sonakshi closer?

Meanwhile in recent episodes, Sonakshi occupied Dev's office after Vicky sold half the space to her.

Soon after, Income Tax officers barged into Dev's office and informed him that the company was involved in some illegal work. While Dev was shocked to learn about it, Sonakshi came forward and said that it was she who had informed the Income Tax department about black marketing being carried out in Dev's company.

Unable to provide an explanation regarding the allegation, the tax officers sealed Dev's office.