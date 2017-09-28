The Kardashians and Jenners are always in the news, recently courtesy the pregnancy announcements. But the siblings aren't the only ones making headlines. Apparently, Caitlyn Jenner has managed to get on Kim Kardashian's nerves, and the latter labelled her a 'liar'.

It all started with Caitlyn's memoir which was released during the last season of their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. A year later and it's still managing to stir up drama between her daughters and herself.

Also read: Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th anniversary promo: Back to basics or just a nostalgic throwback?

The show's season 14 is premiering on Sunday, and in a sneak peek from the promos videos, Kim and Kourtney are seen travelling to Cleveland to visit younger sister Khloe, who has been spending most of her time with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson. On the trip, they are hit with a news about Caitlyn's then-unreleased memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

"It says in Caitlyn's book Robert Kardashian knew OJ Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his re-married ex," Kim reads from the book. "Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the OJ murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty."

A shocked Khloe was quick to respond with, "That's not true! Like, what?" And Kourtney added, "Like, to sell a book, you're gonna make something up?"

"Dad so believed in him," Kim says. "It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book, and then on the phone she said, 'Well, the final version has a few more things in it, but don't worry, it's nothing about you.' So she lied to me, because that is about me, if it's about our dad."

She went on to add how she has always believed in Caitlyn. "I have always had Caitlyn's back. But she is a liar. She is not a good person." However, in a later confessional, Kim admits, "My relationship with Caitlyn was strained. I was just trying to be respectful. But if you talk about my dad, I will cut you."

In the memoir, which was released earlier on April 25, Caitlyn mentioned how Robert once implied that he believed his friend OJ Simpson could have been guilty of the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Rob was serving as the NFL star's defence attorney in 1994.

Caitlyn supported her claim, stating she was in the car with Robert during the time, following how Simpson was initially acquitted, but later convicted of manslaughter, when Robert had allegedly said: "I would've been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial."

In her memoir, Caitlyn writes, "The implication was obvious that [Robert] believed O.J. was guilty,"

That's not where she stops though; she further speculates if Robert's involvement in the case was just to get back at his then ex-wife Kris Jenner, who was friends with Nicole Brown Simpson. In her own words,"I wonder if it was his way of saying to [Kris] what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f— you."

Here's the clip where the drama unfolded:

Tune into the Season 14 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! To find out more.