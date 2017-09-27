If you were having a hard time keeping up with the Kardashians and Jenners, you better gear up. Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The news arrived less than a week after Kylie Jenner's rumoured pregnancy was revealed by TMZ.

When Kim Kardashian braved being robbed at gunpoint on her trip to Paris, it changed her as a person, as she had admitted on Ellen. The reality TV star spoke about how she wanted to expand her family soon and looks like the entire Kar-Jenner took the lesson a bit too seriously.

People reported multiple sources' confirming that the youngest Kardashian sister, 33, and her NBA beau, who have been dating since November 2016, are expecting a baby. While this will be the first child for Khloe, Tristan is no stranger to fatherhood. He welcomed a baby boy in December 2016.

The news popped up almost in the middle of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy news and while Khloe didn't want to take the attention away from her, sources report, "it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn't want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn't going to work anymore."

The couple is reportedly "thrilled", as confirms the source. They also went on to add how this is something Khloe has always wanted but didn't pursue until "she felt she was in the right relationship for it." They added, "this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both."

Khloe, who had tried to be "fake-pregnant" in the past for ex-husband Lamar Odom's sake, is due around the same time as both Kylie and elder sister Kim, who's expecting her third child via surrogacy.

While this "isn't something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it's only been in just the past week or so that they've felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle," as the source claims, fans and followers can't help but speculate they are creating an army of their own.

However, sources report how the family is looking at this as a "unifying experience for them as sisters. Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned but they are really happy about it."

Missing my squad!! A few of the squad members were MIA this day! This photo was hard enough to even get the kids to stand still for this long ? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Is that what Kim K implied when she posted this snap of the trio lounging by the poolside earlier this month?

The 3 of us... A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Clearly, social media wasn't ready for all these Kardashian pregnancies popping up. No matter what they do, they do it with a bang, and as expected the news of multiple pregnancies within the family has caused an internet meltdown.

From fans claiming that Kris Jenner really works harder than the devil to Kim choosing one of her immediate family members to be her surrogate – theories are spilling and they are hilarious to say the least.

