Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Khaidi No. 150 is set to hit the screens as a Sankranti

release on Wednesday, January 11. The VV Vinayak directorial is one of the most awaited projects in Tollywood and has been making headlines ever since the project was announced.

Before heading to watch the big-budget action thriller on the big screens, check out five

reasons to watch the Chiranjeevi-starrer.

Chiranjeevi

First and foremost reason to watch Khaidi No. 150 is that it is a Chiranjeevi movie- that

too his comeback project after a long gap of 10 years. The successful actor who took a break from acting to join politics has selected VV Vinayak's directorial venture as his 150th project. It is the third instalment of the Khaidi franchise following Khaidi No. 786. The 1983 action movie was a turning point in the acting career of Chiranjeevi and his performance as Sooryam in the film had earned him a huge fan following.

Kaththi's remake

Khaidi No. 150 is the Telugu remake of Ilayathalapathy Vijay's blockbuster movie Kaththi,

released in 2014. The AR Murugadoss directorial drew fabulous response in the box office, and the Telugu audience also expect the Chiranjeevi movie to perform well. Like the original version, the megastar will also be seen playing dual roles in the film.

Special apperances of notable stars

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are doing cameo appearances in Khaidi No. 150- one more reasons to watch the flick. Rai Laxmi's item dance for the song Ratthaalu is another highlight of the film.

Chiranjeevi - Kajal Aggarwal chemistry

The trailer of the movie has been opened to positive response from the audience, who are awaiting with bated breath to see the action sequences and dance performances of the actor. The chemistry of Chiranjeevi with young actress Kajal Aggarwal has also become the talk of the town.

Direction, cinematography, songs, production

Khaidi No. 150 is the directorial venture VV Vinayak, who proved his mettle with Telugu movies like Tagore, Naayak, Adhurs, Bunny among others. He also bagged Nandi Award for Best First Film of a Director for his debut Aadi, starring Junior NTR in the lead role. The action movie has five tracks, and the background score is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie is being bankrolled by Ram Charan.