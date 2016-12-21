The theatre strike in Kerala seems to be never-ending as all meetings between the distributors and producers associations in the state have gone in vain in the past few days. Due to the ongoing strike, no Malayalam movies will reach the theatres as Christmas releases this month.

Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ezra and Jayasurya's Fukri were scheduled to hit the screens as Christmas releases.

The Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation (KFEF) has also reportedly announced that Malayalam films, which are currently performing well at the Kerala box office, will be withdrawn soon from the screens due to the tiff with Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). It includes Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Ore Mukhan, campus entertainer Aanandam and comedy entertainer Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan. However, the movies are still listed on BookMyShow till Sunday.

Currently, producers get 60 percent of the share, while theatre owners are given 45 percent of the profit from the screening of movies. However, it is being distributed equally for films screened at multiplexes in the state. The theatre owners want the same rule to be implemented at A class theatres, which has led to a conflict between the associations.

Meanwhile, Neelakasham song teaser video from Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie Jomonte Suviseshangal, that was expected to hit the cyber space at 4 pm on Wednesday, has also been postponed as none of the associations seem to be compromising on the matter. "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT.!! We are sorry to inform you all that Neelakasham Song Teaser will be delayed due to some unfortunate reasons !Sorry for the inconvenience !! [sic]," the team of the Sathyan Anthikad directorial posted on Facebook.