Due to the ongoing tiff between producers and distributors' associations in Mollywood, four Malayalam movies, which were scheduled to hit the screens in December, have been postponed. Recently, reports also had it that the films, which are performing well at the Kerala box office, will be withdrawn from the theatres because of the issue.

The films include Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan, Nadhirshah directorial comedy entertainer Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan (also spelt Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan) and director Ganesh Raj's campus film Aanandam, among others. Now, mimicry artiste-singer-director Nadhirshah has come forward slamming the rumours about the movie being withdrawn from theatres due to the strike.

He posted a poster of the Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer and clarified: "These rumours are fake. Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan will be in theatres to celebrate Christmas this year [translated from Malayalam]." All other recent Malayalam releases are also expected to continue its good run in theatres as they have been listed on the website BookMyShow, which is used to book movie tickets.

Meanwhile, recent reports about Nadhirshah's upcoming movie were doing the rounds on social media and the filmmaker had put the rumour mills to rest. "Along with thanking you all for accepting Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan, I would like to clarify that rumours about my next movie that is being shared on social media are fake. I will surely share the details with you about my next project once the pre-production begins [translated from Malayalam]," he shared on his Facebook page.

Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan is the second directorial venture of Nadhirshah after the blockbuster Amar Akbar Anthony, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran and Jayasurya in the lead roles. The latest comedy entertainer, which stars Salim Kumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Prayaga Martin, Lijomol Jose and Siddique in main roles, is being co-produced by actor Dileep and has been well accepted by the audience in Kerala.