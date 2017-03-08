Looks like March 7, 2017, was a special day for Keralites with the announcement of the winners of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards 2016. Though biggies of Mollywood were seen bagging accolades during all the recent award shows in Kerala, netizens and celebs are all praise for the jury of the state awards for honouring the much deserving artistes of the industry.

Check Kerala State Film Awards 2016 full winners' list

Vinayakan, who delivered a notable performance as Ganga in Rajeev Ravi's Kammatipaadam, has been selected as the best actor of the year, while debutant Rajisha Vijayan has bagged the best actress award for her character Eli in romantic entertainer Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. Vidhu Vincent's Manhole has won the best feature film award, with her winning the best director award as well.

Compared to previous year's state award winners, the audience seems to be very satisfied with the jury's decisions this year. However, a few celebrities have commented that Dileesh Pothan's Maheshinte Prathikaram, starring Fahadh Faasil, deserves to win more awards than in just two categories. Director Sanal Kumar Sashidharan, whose movie Ozhivudivasathe Kali had won the state award for best feature film in 2015, has also criticised the jury for selecting Manhole as the best film, which he suggests is not really deserving enough.

Even scriptwriter Rajesh Gopinadhan states that Maheshinte Prathikaram was more deserving to be the best feature film of the year than Manhole.

Meanwhile, many funny memes have also surfaced on social media trolling Asianet and other recent award shows for giving away almost all the major awards to Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan, which has not been selected in a single category of the state awards, despite becoming the first Malayalam movie to enter Rs 150 crore club. It has to be noted that only Cinema Paradiso Club Cine Awards, organised by a Facebook group, had honoured Vinayakan and Rajisha as the best actors, while Maheshinte Prathikaram won five awards out of the 10 categories it was nominated in.

Check out how celebrities have wished the winners of Kerala State Film Awards 2017 here:

Mohanlal

Congratulations to all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards

Murali Gopy

Of the many good movies, which touched the screen last year, 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram' was one that I loved to love, for its sheer candidness and control over craft. Glad to know that Shyam Pushkaran has been given the State Award for the best screenplay writer, for his work. Here's congratulating him, on his achievement. ☺️Hearty Congrats to all the other winners too. ☺️'MP' deserves more, and, I'm sure, time will give that.

Sayanora Philip

Congrats to all the state award winners! Vinayakan K.S.Chitra chechi,Aashiq Abu ikka, Shyam cheta, Vidhu Vincent ,Mjayachandran Musiczone sir, Vishnu Vijay and Sooraj santhosh... Proud☺☺☺

Pearle Maaney

Kerala State Film Awards created History today by announcing their names ....The Most deserving Won the Awards Today...Though They had Won Our hearts ❤️ long back. Vinayakan, Manikandan R Achari

Sajitha Madathil

Vidhu Vincent!! Love you dear!!

Meera Nandan

Congratulations to all the state awardwinners

Sachin Warrier

Big shoutouts to all the State Award winners! Super happy to see see a lovely mix of seniors and youngsters in the list :)

Ananyaa

Congratulations for all the state awardwinners...❤️

Vinitha Koshy

Vinayakan

Neha Saxena

Wow proud moment for all of us and my heartiest congratulations to all the winnersssssWell Deserved everyone. #MyRespect for#KeralaStateAwardJury #MollywoodIsRocking #GodsOwnCountryOmSaiRam

Haneef Adeni

It's a great pleasure to know that Stephy Xavior you have received the much deserved state award for the category "Best Costume Designer" - "GUPPY" Movie... It was adorable working with you for our movie "The Great Father" ... Keep up this momentum and enjoy this women's day with pride and proud. So happy for you #Live Inspired #BestCostumeDesigner

Anju Joseph

Ithavanam award!!!! Congrats to all state award winners especially Sooraj Santhosh chettan ,Vishnu Vijay chettan and Rajisha Vijayan

Dinesh Prabhakar

Hearty congratulations to all state award winners

Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan

congratulations to Vinayakan...Expected Maheshinte Prathikaram to win more awards...Best wishes to all the winners.

Anand Madhusoodanan

Congrats to all the State Award Winners

Vk Prakash

Congrats to all state award winners... well deserving.. great a k bir sir....

Madhu Wariar

Film Awards; Refreshing

