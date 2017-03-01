A Catholic priest, identified as Fr. Robin Vadakkancheril, vicar at St. Sebastian Church of Kottiyoor in Kannur district of Kerala, was arrested on Monday (February 27), for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl. The incident came to light after the authorities of the childline service informed the police few weeks after the victim, a student of Class XI, gave birth to a boy.

Also read: This Kerala priest's video talk on girls wearing jeans and t-shirt goes viral for wrong reason; netizens rave about it

Now, actor Joy Mathew, who often reacts to social issues via his social media page, has come up with a few suggestions that he thinks will avoid molestation and rape crimes by unmarried priests. In order to overcome the temptations by Satan, he pointed out these three options for people who ordained as priests.

"The Satan should either be thrown away like exorcism being performed at retreat centres or the priests should be allowed to get married, so that they can consider that being a parish vicar is just as a job. Or else, they must be compulsorily castrated, why should ascetics carry an unwanted thing just to tempt Satan? And it is an easy task since there are many hospitals operated by churches. If the higher officials in the religion take necessary precautions like these, every Christians like me would be able to live without shame in this society," read the Facebook post by Joy Mathew.

Netizens have praised Joy for suggesting these remedies, and the social media post has already gone viral with 8,000 like and over 1,000 shares on Facebook. "Exactly sir !! I truly second you. Hope one day this is will happen for good of Human beings [sic]," social media user Lisha Louis commented. "Well said, and the sad part is that the church defends and help them escape the law ,and fools the parishioners to accepting these crimes. The 3rd option is the best [sic]," another netizen Nirmal P Parakkal said.

Meanwhile, in the rape case of the minor girl in Kannur, her biological father was initially accused of impregnating her; however, she revealed the priest's name on further questioning. Reports suggest that he is expected to face charges under POCSO Act and Section 376 of the IPC besides being expelled from the clergy.