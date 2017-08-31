A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus plying on the Kozhikode-Bengaluru was robbed on Thursday, August 31.

The incident happened at around 2:45 am when the bus, which started its journey from Kerala at 6 pm on Wednesday, stopped near Channapatna, 63 km from Bengaluru.

The conductor of bus told reporters that four robbers entered the bus through its two doors. They threatened passengers with knives and looted their gold, cash and other valuables. Since the passengers were sleeping when it all began, they couldn't initially fathom what was happening.

The robbers apparently left the bus after the driver threatened to call the police. After they left, he rushed the bus with all 45 passengers on board to the Channapatna police station. The passengers are said to be safe and were later taken to their destination in other buses.

Bus safety under question?

Similar incidents of robbery and murder have reportedly been taking place on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Many people have raised concern, but the local police is apparently yet to take serious action against the miscreants.

"Stones had earlier been pelted at two of our buses in the same area. Though we have registered a complaint with the local police, they haven't taken any action yet," Babu, a KSRTC official, told Manorama News.

"When the bus stops somewhere, the driver and conductor must ensure that the doors are locked. It would be easy in buses that have central lock system," Akhil Menon, an engineer who often travels by KSRTC bus, said.

"Many such robbery incidents have been reported in Channapatna area. The local police must have a patrol team at night on the highway to avoid such incidents in future," another netizen named Mithun Manuel suggested.