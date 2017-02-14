Just two days before the release of Suriya's Singam 3 aka S3, International Business Times India had wondered if the action thriller will win at Kerala box office where Mohanlal's Munthirvallikal Thalirkkumbol and Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal rule. We had also reported that S3 is likely to be affected from the second day onwards with the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ezra.

Now, the prediction has turned out to be true. The five-day box office collection report of S3 reveals that the Suriya-starrer has witnessed a drop at the Kerala box office, especially at the multiplexes in Kochi. Despite being a good market for Tamil movies, the action thriller failed to hold well with regional films that opened to a fabulous response from the audience.

Singam 3 is said to have earned Rs 1.92 lakh, with an average theatre occupancy of 32.56 percent on the fifth day from the Kochi multiplexes, making a total of approximately Rs 27.84 lakh within five days of its theatrical run. Meanwhile, the collection that Prithviraj's horror thriller has been making from these centres cannot be compared with Suriya's movie. The total four day collection of the Jay K-directed film is said to be Rs 60.98 lakh. It earned Rs 14.08 lakh on its fourth day alone with 91.18 percent theatre occupancy.

The horror thriller has also become the fastest movie to cross the Rs 50 lakh mark at the multiplexes in the city, surpassing the record of Pulimurugan, Jomonte Suviseshangal, Charlie and Kali within four days of its good run.

Ezra is believed to have earned Rs 5.01 lakh on the fourth day with an average theatre occupancy of 84 percent at AriesPlex in Thiruvananthapuram, where the movie has raked in a total of Rs 25.76 lakh within four days. After winning the Kerala box office, the movie, which also stars Tovino Thomas, Priya Anand, Sudev Nair, Vijayaraghavan and Babu Antony in key roles, will hit the screens all over the GCC on February 16 and other centres outside Kerala on February 17.