The latest Malayalam movie, Ezra, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ezra Anand in the lead roles, has been receiving a fabulous response from the audience for being the best horror thriller ever released in Mollywood.

According to trade analysts, the Jay K-directed movie is said to have grossed approximately Rs 15.02 crore within a week of its release at the Kerala box office. It has now emerged as the second biggest first week grosser in Kerala after Pulimurugan, which earned Rs 25.43 crore on its first week of theatrical run in the state.

Despite being a horror thriller, the movie made a collection of Rs 10.9 lakh on the eighth day, with an average theatre occupancy of 67.29 percent, becoming the fastest Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 1 crore club at the multiplexes in Kochi. The Prithviraj-starrer has surpassed the record of Pulimurugan by earning Rs 43 more than the action thriller, becoming the winner in the race. While Ezra is said to have earned Rs 1,08,06,728 in eight days, Pulimurugan collected Rs 1,08,06,685 within eight days of its good run at the six multiplexes in the city. Meanwhile, Ezra has made approximately Rs 23.48 lakh from seven days at the Calicut box office.

The big-budget entertainer was released all over the UAE and GCC on February 16, and in rest of India the next day, and has been garnering immense positive response from movie-goers. Due to the high demand and heavy rush, the UAE Cine Royal and VOX had also added more number of shows for fans of the young star.