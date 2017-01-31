The latest Malayalam movies, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Jomonte Suviseshangal, which were released in January, have been performing well at the Kerala box office after opening to a fabulous response from viewers. Both the big-budget family entertainers have been competing against each other in every market across the world.

Despite being the first release of 2017, Jomonte Suviseshangal has apparently failed to beat the collection of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which hit the screens a day later.

The Mohanlal-starrer is said to have made a gross collection of Rs 19.65 crore within 10 days of its theatrical run at the Kerala box office. It thus becomes the second fastest Malayalam movie to cross the Rs 20 crore mark after the superstar's blockbuster, Pulimurugan. The action thriller, released in October, had achieved this record feat in five days. Mohanlal has thus emerged as the winner at the Kerala box office with four back-to-back blockbusters — Janatha Garage, Oppam, Pulimurugan and Munthrivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

According to trade analysts, the Dulquer-starrer is believed to have collected approximately Rs 13.74 crore within 11 days. Though it is far behind the collection of the Jibu Jacob-directed film, Jomonte Suviseshangal has become another superhit for DQ, after Charlie, Kali and Kammatipaadam.

Performance at multiplexes in Kochi

Both Jomonte Suviseshangal and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol have been doing good business at the six multiplexes in Kochi. While the Sathyan Anthikad-directed movie collected an approximate amount of Rs 1.09 crore in 12 days, director Jibu's movie is said to have earned almost Rs 1.12 crore in 11 days of its run at the multiplexes in the city.

IBTimes India Poll Result

IBTimes India had conducted a poll asking which of these two family entertainers will win at the box office in Kerala. The result of the survey reveals that 58.54% of the audience suggested the Mohanlal-starrer as the winner, while 41.46% of netizens who participated in the poll claimed that Dulquer's movie will perform well at the Kerala box office.