Young Malayalam actor Jayasurya's latest comedy entertainer Fukri opened to a positive response on February 3 across India. The Siddique directorial, which earned a gross collection of approximately Rs 1.52 crore on the opening day at the Kerala box office, went on to do good business in the following days.

According to trade analysts, the Jayasurya-starrer is said to have collected almost Rs 3.90 crore gross from four days in Kerala alone. It is expected to become the biggest grosser for the Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam actor after the horror comedy entertainer Pretham, which became the first solo blockbuster of Jayasurya in 2016.

Pretham had entered the Rs 10 crore club within 17 days of its release at the Kerala box office, and collected over Rs 1.3 crore from multiplexes in Kochi after 25 days of its theatrical run. Will Fukri break the record of Pretham at the box office? Only time will tell.

Spoiler alert

Fukri, which marks the maiden association of filmmaker Siddique with Jayasurya, revolves around the story of Lukman aka Lucky, an engineering drop out, who lands in trouble in pursuit of money. Certain unexpected events force him to change his identity to Lukcy Ali Fukri, which opens a new can of worms. The movie is about how he sorts out the issues with the help of his gang. Fukri has Siddique, Lal, Bhagath Manuel, Joju George, Nirmal Palazhi, Kalabhavan Niyas, Anu Sithara, Prayaga Martin, KPAC Lalitha, Janardhanan, Thesni Khan, Krishna Prabha and John Kaippallil in pivotal roles.