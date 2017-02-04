Malayalam comedy entertainer Fukri, starring Jayasurya, opened to a positive response from the audience upon its release on Friday, February 3. The Siddique-directed film had a wide release all over the country. Reports suggest that the movie did a massive opening day business in Kerala.

Fukri is said to be the biggest first day grosser of Jayasurya, surpassing the previous record of the actor's comedy horror entertainer, Pretham. It made approximately Rs 1.52 crore gross on the opening day at the Kerala box office. So the movie made a decent collection despite it being a working day.

The Jayasurya-starrer is expected to earn well on its first weekend at theatres due to the positive response it has been receiving. Also, it has hit the screens a few days after the release of the family entertainer, Jomonte Suviseshangal, and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. So Fukri is enjoying a solo release in Kerala.

Though some viewers have called it a below average movie, most movie-goers seem to have enjoyed watching the film, which narrates the story of a fraudster, Lukman aka Lucky. The movie is set in the backdrop of two aristocratic Muslim and Hindu families, where Lucky arrives on the instructions of Anu Sithara's character.

The movie also has the stellar performance of Siddique and Lal, and stars Prayaga Martin, Bhagath Manuel, Joju George, John Kaippallil, KPAC Lalitha, and Janardhanan. Fukri also marks the maiden association of Jayasurya with veteran filmmaker Siddique, who has helmed many superhit comedy movies in Malayalam.