Bollywood star Aamir Khan's latest outing Dangal looks unstoppable breaking records each day at the worldwide box office. The sports biopic, based on the real-life stories of Indian wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, has been doing well at the Kerala box office too.

With no competitors in the regional language due to the ongoing theatre strike in Kerala, the Aamir-starrer made huge business from the state and has already surpassed the record of superstar Mohanlal's latest release Pulimurugan at the multiplexes in Kochi. The Bollywood flick raked in more than Rs 2 crore from the six screens in Kochi in 15 days, beating the record of Vysakh's Pulimurugan which took 16 days to achieve the feat.

It should be noted that when Pulimurugan was released on October 7, it had locked horns with megastar Mammootty's comedy entertainer Thoppil Joppan and Asif Ali's Kavi Uddheshichathu. Thus, the Mohanlal-starrer made Rs 2.06 crore from 696 shows, while Dangal made a gross collection of Rs 2 crore from 966 shows at the multiplexes.

The theatre strike in Kerala has thus benefited Dangal for being the solo release during the Christmas holidays, though four big-budget Malayalam movies, including Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Ezra and Jayasurya's Fukri, were scheduled to hit the screens during the festive season. The release of Mollywood movies have been postponed paving way for other language films to make big bucks at the Kerala box office.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial venture is said to have made a business of more than Rs 650 crore from the worldwide box office beating the lifetime earning of the blockbuster epic movie Baahubali: The Beginning in 18 days.