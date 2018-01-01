KBS has wrapped up 2017 with the annual KBS Drama Awards on the New Year's Eve by celebrating the best dramas and talents of the year.
The big winners of the night were Fight My Way, Father Is Strange, My Golden Life and Chief Kim. Kim Young Chul and Chun Ho Jin took home the grand prize for their performance in Father Is Strange and My Golden Life.
Meanwhile, Fight My Way bagged seven awards, including Excellence award and Best Couple award. Chief Kim was also declared as the winners in Excellence award category.
Also read MBC Drama Awards 2017 complete winners list; Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People bags nine awards
Here is the complete winners list of this year:
- Grand Prize (Daesang): Kim Young Chul for Father Is Strange and Chun Ho Jin for My Golden Life
- Top Excellence Award Female: Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange and Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court
- Top Excellence Award Male: Namgoong Min for Chief Kim
- Excellence Award for Long Drama Male: Park Shi Hoo for My Golden Life
- Excellence Award for Long Drama Female: Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life
- Excellence Award for Mini-series Male: Park Seo Joon for Fight My Way
- Excellence Award for Mini-series Female: Jang Nara for Go Back Couple and Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way
- Excellence Award for Daily Drama Male: Kim Seung Soo for First Love Again and Song Chang Eui for The Secret of My Love
- Excellence Award for Daily Drama Female: Im Soo Hyang for Lovers in Bloom and Myung Se Bin for First Love Again
- Excellence Award for Medium-length Drama Male: Lee Dong Gun for Queen for Seven Days and Junho for Chief Kim
- Excellence Award for Medium-length Drama Female: Jo Yeo Jeong for Perfect Wife
- Screenwriter Award: So Hyun Kyung for My Golden Life
- Netizen Award: Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way
- Series' Shorts Award: Yeo Hoe Hyun for Girls' Generation 1979 and Ra Mi Ran for Madame Jung's Last Week
- Special Lifetime Achievement Award: Kim Young Ae
- Best OST Award: BTOB's Ambiguous for Fight My Way
- Best Couple Award: Yoon Hyun Min and Jung Ryeo Won for Witch's Court, Son Ho Jun and Jang Nara for Go Back Couple, Park Shi Hoo and Shin Hye Sun for My Golden Life, Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won for Fight My Way, Ryu Soo Young and Lee Yoo Ri for Father Is Strange as well as Namgoong Min and 2PM's Junho for Chief Kim.
- Best Child Actor: Jung Jun Won for Father Is Strange
- Best Child Actress: Yi Rae for Witch's Court
- Best Supporting Actor: Choi Won Young for Mad Dog and Kim Sung Oh for Fight My Way
- Best Supporting Actress: Lee Il Hwa for Chief Kim and Witch's Court and Jung Hye Sung for Manhole and Chief Kim
- Best New Actor: Ahn Jae Hong for Fight My Way and Woo Do Hwan for Mad Dog
- Best New Actress Award: Kim Sejeong for School 2017 and Ryu Hwa Young for Father Is Strange and Mad Dog