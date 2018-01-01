KBS has wrapped up 2017 with the annual KBS Drama Awards on the New Year's Eve by celebrating the best dramas and talents of the year.

The big winners of the night were Fight My Way, Father Is Strange, My Golden Life and Chief Kim. Kim Young Chul and Chun Ho Jin took home the grand prize for their performance in Father Is Strange and My Golden Life.

Meanwhile, Fight My Way bagged seven awards, including Excellence award and Best Couple award. Chief Kim was also declared as the winners in Excellence award category.

Also read MBC Drama Awards 2017 complete winners list; Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People bags nine awards

Here is the complete winners list of this year: