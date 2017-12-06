Kayamkulam Kochunni is young star Nivin Pauly's much-awaited period drama in Malayalam and the actor's makeover for the character has already become the talk of the tinsel town.

Meanwhile, the latest we hear from the industry is that actress Amala Paul, who was earlier roped in to play a significant role in Rosshan Andrrews' directorial venture, is no more part of the big budget entertainment.

Check: Suriya and Jyothika launch Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni poster

Amala's loss has, however, become a gain for actress Priya Anand, who made her debut in Mollywood opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in the horror thriller Ezra. Kayamkulam Kochunni, scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, is the second Malayalam movie of the Bollywood actress.

After the news of Priya replacing Amala in the movie broke out, the latter came forward confirming that she opted out of the project due to date issues.

"FYI i wasn't replaced, i opted out because of date issues, i am not joblessely cooking up stuff [sic]," Amala tweeted.

FYI i wasn't replaced, i opted out because of date issues, i am not joblessely cooking up stuff ? https://t.co/jR5c1ESOOC — Amala Paul (@Amala_ams) December 5, 2017

Kayamkulam Kochunni is currently being filmed in Kasaragod and Priya is expected to join the team soon. The upcoming period drama is based on the life of famed highwayman of Kerala during the early 19th century. He is said to have stolen things from the rich and given to the poor.

Recently, Tamil stars Suriya and Jyothika had revealed the first-look poster of Nivin's character at the shooting location of the movie. The young actor appears in a rough and tough avatar with handlebar moustache very different from the roles he has portrayed so far.